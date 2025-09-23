Quinteros Focused on Confidence and Ambition at Independiente

According to Olé, Gustavo Quinteros was officially introduced as Independiente’s new head coach at the Libertadores de América-Ricardo Enrique Bochini stadium. At 60, the Santa Fe–born manager arrives at a turbulent moment, with the team bottom of Zone B in the Clausura tournament and winless in its last eleven matches, heading straight into a high-stakes Avellaneda derby.

True to his punctual and no-nonsense style, Quinteros emphasized that his first mission is to restore confidence to a squad that looks disoriented on and off the field. “We need to give players back their confidence so each can perform at their best. It can be done with work, especially on the mental side,” he explained, repeating “confidence” as a central theme of his presentation. He also pointed out weaknesses he observed against San Lorenzo, particularly the loss of fluidity in midfield.

Quinteros admitted he was drawn by Independiente’s stature despite the difficult context and mid-season arrival. “We can begin a process that delivers good results,” he insisted, framing the derby against Racing as a huge opportunity to change the team’s trajectory.

After coaching Vélez in 2024, where he added one of his thirteen career trophies, Quinteros set a bold target: “The big objective is to build a team capable of winning a title.” Still, he asked for patience and unity, noting that the full impact of his work will only be visible next year.

Ahead of his debut this Sunday at Racing’s stadium, he said he does not plan major changes to the lineup. His approach will focus on reinforcing basics, holding one-on-one and group talks, and instilling calm. “If I didn’t believe I could implement my ideas with these players, I wouldn’t be here,” he concluded, making it clear that trust will guide his project.