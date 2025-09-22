Quinteros Steps In to Lead Independiente Out of Crisis

According to Doble Amarilla, Independiente begins a new chapter this Monday under the guidance of Gustavo Quinteros, a coach with vast experience across South America. He takes charge of a team mired at the bottom of its group in the Torneo Apertura, already knocked out of both the Copa Argentina and Copa Sudamericana, and struggling to rediscover the form that earlier this year carried them to the Apertura 2025 semifinals.

The 59-year-old coach agreed to terms swiftly after Julio Vaccari resigned in the wake of a defeat to Banfield. Quinteros was officially presented on Friday and attended the weekend’s draw with San Lorenzo at the Libertadores de América - Ricardo Enrique Bochini stadium, where interim managers Carlos Matheu and Eduardo Tuzzio led the side. His official debut will come under high pressure: the clásico against Racing at the Cilindro de Avellaneda.

The situation is precarious. After flashes of strong football earlier in the season, Independiente has collapsed, going winless in the current tournament and exiting continental competition amid controversy. The atmosphere has grown tense among fans and directors, with urgent calls for a turnaround. Quinteros’ appointment signals a bid to stabilize the squad, restore belief, and salvage results in the short term.

With a résumé that includes stints with Bolivia and Ecuador’s national teams and clubs across Argentina, Chile, and Brazil, Quinteros now faces one of the toughest challenges of his career. The clásico with Racing will be more than a debut; it will be a litmus test for whether he can steady a wounded Independiente and set a new course in Avellaneda.