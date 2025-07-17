Quintero Returns to River and Gallardo Welcomes Him Like a Son

As reported by Radio La Red, Juan Fernando Quintero has been officially unveiled as River Plate’s newest signing, marking his third stint with the club. The Colombian playmaker, who arrives from América de Cali in a $2.5 million deal, signed a contract that runs until December 2027 and was presented at the Monumental wearing the number 10 shirt.

After the presentation, a visibly moved Quintero spoke to the press: “I’m beyond happy,” said the 32-year-old, who had completed his medical earlier that day. His debut could come either in the third league match against San Lorenzo or in the Copa Argentina clash with San Martín de Tucumán.

Marcelo Gallardo also spoke at the event, standing alongside club president Jorge Brito and general secretary Stefano Di Carlo: “He’s a son of this club, someone I care about deeply. I’m happy to welcome him and his family back.” The coach’s desire to bring Quintero back, coupled with a personal conversation between the two, proved decisive in convincing the club to invest in the transfer, even though they initially hoped to sign him as a free agent.