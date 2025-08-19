Quebec Set to Join CPL in 2026 With Local and U.S. Ownership Group

Canadian soccer is poised to expand in 2026 with the arrival of a Canadian Premier League (CPL) club in Quebec, according to RDS. Reporter Olivier Brett disclosed that a deal has been reached to bring professional soccer to the province, marking its first-ever representation in the league.

Journalist Tony Marinaro confirmed the news and added details about the ownership group. The investors include American businessman Matt Rizzetta, who owns multiple football clubs worldwide through his company North Sixth Group, along with Montreal entrepreneurs Angelo Pasto and Rocco Placentino. Placentino will serve as club president, while Rizzetta will act as chairman of the board. Marinaro reported that CPL approval was granted earlier today.

No further information has been released regarding the venue or the team’s identity. If this is an expansion side, Quebec would become the ninth CPL club and the first based in the province.

The new project could also support player development for CF Montréal of Major League Soccer, which often loans young players to CPL teams. This week, goalkeeper Emil Gazdov was loaned to Valour FC in Winnipeg.

The CPL, founded in 2017, launched in 2019 with seven founding members. Since then, FC Edmonton has folded while Vancouver FC joined in 2023 as the most recent expansion. The current league structure includes clubs in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, Nova Scotia, and Manitoba.

League growth has been evident in national competition: three of the four semifinalists in the latest Canadian Championship were CPL sides, including Forge FC, which eliminated CF Montréal in the quarterfinals.