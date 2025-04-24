Pyramids believe they can get a positive result against Pirates in Cairo!

After an excellent performance against Orlando Pirates in South Africa, Pyramids FC believe they can get a good result against Orlando Pirates in the CAF Champions League semi-finals after they were held to a goalless draw in South Africa.

Pyramids FC scored two goals in the game, but both were ruled out for offside, and Orlando Pirates did not perform as well as they had hoped.

Pyramids FC coach Krunoslav Jurčić was not very impressed with his side's performance in the first leg and believes that his side could have done better and capitalised on the chances created.

We played very good football. I’m very proud of my team, “At the same time as being proud I am disappointed — we scored two goals. When you are playing a Champions League semifinal away and score two goals and both are overruled, it’s a bit frustrating.

The Croatian coach said, expressing his great sadness over the two cancelled goals in South Africa.

Orlando Pirates arrived in Cairo on Tuesday to face their Egyptian opponents and try to snatch a ticket to the final.