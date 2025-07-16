Pumas Set to Land Ecuador's Pedro Vite from Vancouver Whitecaps

Pumas have reached an agreement to sign Ecuadorian midfielder Pedro Vite from the Vancouver Whitecaps, according to GiveMeSport. While final details are still being worked out, both clubs are on the verge of completing the transfer after weeks of negotiations.

Vite, 23, is enjoying the best season of his career, playing a key role in Vancouver’s impressive 2025 run. He has tallied four goals and six assists in league play and was instrumental in helping the team reach the Concacaf Champions Cup final. Since joining the Whitecaps in 2022, the attacking midfielder has steadily grown into his potential and has helped the club lift three Canadian Championship titles.

Before arriving in MLS, Vite graduated from Ecuador’s renowned Independiente del Valle academy. He also holds seven senior caps for the Ecuadorian national team, further highlighting his international credentials.

Pumas, who just kicked off their 2025-26 Liga MX campaign, had already signed Panamanian midfielder Coco Carrasquilla from the Houston Dynamo earlier this year. Vite’s arrival marks another bold step in their effort to build a dynamic midfield and deepen their squad for the challenges ahead.