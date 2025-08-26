Pumas Faces Uncertainty Over Nathan Silva With Vasco da Gama Interested

Per reports from Mediotiempo, Pumas UNAM is considering the future of Brazilian center back Nathan Silva as Vasco da Gama has expressed interest in acquiring the player. The Brazilian club reportedly submitted an offer ranging between five and six million dollars, which could result in a financial gain for Pumas, who signed Silva in 2023 from Atlético Mineiro for about four million.

Silva has been a consistent presence in Pumas’ defense, and his departure would leave a notable gap in the squad, particularly following the exit of Lisandro Magallán, his regular defensive partner, who joined Vélez Sarsfield. Should Silva leave, the club may need to rely on youth player Ángel Azuaje or consider bringing in an experienced defender to maintain defensive stability.

The proposal from Vasco da Gama arrives amid a busy transfer window, with Pumas also evaluating other potential exits and reinforcements. The club leadership will weigh both sporting and financial impacts before making a final decision. As of now, no confirmation has been made, leaving fans uncertain about the future of the Brazilian center back.

Pumas is preparing for the next stages of the season while finalizing its squad ahead of the transfer deadline. How the club manages its defensive line will be crucial, and the outcome of negotiations with Vasco da Gama could significantly shape both Silva’s future and Pumas’ immediate plans.