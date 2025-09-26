Pumas Aim to Trouble América Again in Tight Capital City Derby

The Apertura 2025 will serve up another edition of the Capital City Derby this weekend, as América host Pumas at the Estadio de la Ciudad de los Deportes. Historically, when the university side travel to face the Azulcremas, the matches tend to be tightly contested affairs.

Since the introduction of Mexico’s short tournament format, América and Pumas have met 36 times at the Eagles’ home. América hold the edge with 14 victories, while Pumas have claimed 10 wins and 12 encounters have ended in draws. The balance underlines how competitive this derby remains, with the visitors often making life difficult for their rivals.

Recent history highlights the trend: a narrow 1-0 win for Pumas in the Apertura 2024, a 1-0 América victory in 2023, and a 1-1 draw in the Clausura 2023. Outliers such as América’s 6-1 rout in 2018 or Pumas’ 3-1 away win in 2021 remain rare in a rivalry defined by close scorelines.

Heading into Saturday’s clash, América sit fourth in the standings and are in position to secure a direct Liguilla berth. Pumas, currently ninth, occupy a Play-In spot but risk slipping out of contention if they falter. That pressure may fuel another hard-fought edition of one of Mexico’s most intense rivalries.