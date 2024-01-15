Pulisic named a league, where he want to play

The example of one of the Ballon d'Or winners inspired AC Milan attacking midfielder Christian Pulisic to consider spending a phase of his career in a rather exotic league.

As the American himself stated in an interview with The Athletic, he wants to play in his homeland, specifically in MLS, as Lionel Messi did at Inter Miami.

However, Pulisic plans to do this not now but much later, as he believes he still has several "great years" ahead of him in Europe:

"Obviously, I'm not an old player yet. I hope I still have several great years ahead of me in Europe. I enjoy my time here, so, of course, MLS is not in my plans right now. But, yes. At the end of my career? Definitely."

Messi joined Inter as the reigning world champion in the summer of 2023 and, as part of the "Herons," played 14 matches, scoring 11 goals and providing five assists.