Puebla's Surprise Comeback: Cavallini Set to Lead Apertura 2025 Charge

After a turbulent semester, Puebla has secured a luxury reinforcement for the Apertura 2025 tournament, according to Fútbol Total. The team, which has faced a challenging season, seems ready for a significant restructuring and has managed to secure a key player for the upcoming tournament.

Coach Pablo Guede has already indicated that several players in the squad do not have his approval and have been sent to the Sub-23 category. However, amidst this restructuring, the return of a player who could make a significant difference is on the horizon: Lucas Cavallini.

The Canadian striker, whose contract was set to expire in June 2025, has signed an extension to remain with Puebla. This means Cavallini will be available for the Apertura 2025 tournament, following his recovery from an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his right knee that kept him sidelined since August 2024.

Cavallini, 32, has been a crucial figure for Puebla in his two stints with the club. He has played a total of 109 games, scoring 35 goals and providing 7 assists. His return is welcome news for fans, who appreciate his contributions and charisma.

Although Puebla has lost Santiago Ormeño, the team still has other attacking options such as Emiliano Gómez, Luis Quiñones, Gustavo Ferrareis, and recent signing Ricardo Marín. However, Cavallini's addition could be the boost that La Franja needs to find its direction in Liga MX.