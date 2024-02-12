PSG makes a midfielder from an EPL club its main transfer target for the summer

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimarães has caught the attention of PSG, which considers him its primary transfer target for the summer.

According to French expert Jonathan Johnson, quoted by CaughtOffside, the Portuguese player fits perfectly with the style of coach Luis Enrique, and Paris Saint-Germain are big admirers of the player.

In sporting terms, losing Guimarães could be a significant blow, but in the context of financial fair play issues, the player could help cover the club's financial gaps.

PSG may consider other options as well. Johnson notes that they have recently also considered Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad, but it is still believed that Guimarães will be the main priority for the Ligue 1 giants in this area of ​​the field this summer.

Earlier reports indicated that PSG was not interested in the player during the winter transfer window, but he was wanted by Barcelona.