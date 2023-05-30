PSG is not happy with Neymar's behavior

PSG are unhappy with the decision of striker Neymar not to attend the team's championship match in the French championship.

It is reported by L'Equipe.

As you know, the Parisians won the championship in a match against Strasbourg (1-1), and Neymar, meanwhile, attended a Formula 1 event in Monaco.

Such a gesture from the Brazilian caused irritation at the club.

This season, the Brazilian played 29 games, scoring 18 goals and giving 17 assists.