PSG, in search of a replacement for Mbappé, has turned its attention to Rashford

PSG is awaiting Kylian Mbappé's decision, which he is expected to announce very soon. However, the club's management has already lost hope and accepted the potential departure of their leader.

According to GFFN, PSG is considering Marcus Rashford as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappé. It is believed that the Manchester United forward could seamlessly integrate into Luis Enrique's tactical scheme, thanks to his flexibility and ability to play in various positions.

In the French capital, there is hope that a change of environment will help Rashford, who is experiencing an inconsistent season at Man United, improve his form.

For the current season, Rashford has scored 5 goals and provided 5 assists in 28 matches for Manchester United. It's worth noting that Transfermarkt values the Englishman at 70 million euros, and his contract with the Red Devils is valid until the summer of 2028.