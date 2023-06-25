PSG have named Real Madrid the cost of the transfer of Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain is ready to sell forward Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid, according to journalist Tomas Gonzalez Martin on Twitter.

According to the source, the French club wants to receive 250 million euros for the player, plus an additional 50 million euros in bonuses. Real Madrid is not willing to pay such a sum but is offering 200 million euros plus 20 million euros in bonuses. Negotiations between the clubs are ongoing. The royal club believes that they can reach an agreement on the player's transfer in the next two weeks.

In the recently concluded season, the 24-year-old Mbappe played 43 matches in all competitions for PSG, scoring 41 goals and providing 10 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.