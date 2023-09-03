PSG defeated Lyon in the fourth round of Ligue 1

The match of the fourth round of Ligue 1 between the hosts Lyon and PSG took place at the Park Olympique Lyonnais.

The Parisians started the new season quite uncertainly. In three rounds, they won one and drew two. However, in Lyon, the situation is even worse, the team has never won this season, having only one draw. The start of this match did not go well for the hosts either. In the fourth minute, Mbappé opened the scoring by converting a penalty. By the end of the first half, PSG hit Lyon's goal three more times. Hakimi, Asensio and another goal from Mbappé ensured a comfortable 4-0 lead.

In the second half, the Parisians controlled the ball more, but were no longer as dangerous as in the first half of the match. Moreover, Lyon changes to win one goal, Corentin Tolisso scored from the penalty spot in the 74th minute.

League 1. Fourth round

"Lyon" - "PSG" - 1:4

Goals: 0:1 - 4 Mbappe, 0:2 - 20 Hakimi, 0:3 - 38 Asensio, 0:4 - Mbappe, 1:4 Tolisso