PSG defeated Lyon in Mbappe's farewell match and won the French Cup

PSG defeated Lyon in the final match of the Coupe de France and secured a domestic double this season.

The Parisians fielded their strongest possible lineup and showcased their determination from the start. After a series of missed opportunities, the ball finally found the back of the net in the middle of the first half. Ousmane Dembélé headed in a cross from Nuno Mendes, making it 0-1.

Ten minutes later, Fabián Ruiz doubled his team's lead, while Lyon's attack, led by Alexandre Lacazette, failed to create any significant chances against Donnarumma. However, the game evened out after the break, and Jake O'Brien's goal brought some intrigue back to the match, but it wasn't enough for Lyon.

Following their Ligue 1 victory, PSG also triumphed in the Coupe de France, continuing their collection of domestic trophies.

Coupe de France Final

Lyon — PSG — 1:2

Goals: O'Brien 55' - Dembélé 23', Ruiz 34'.