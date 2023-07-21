PSG can offer Mbappe one billion euros

"Paris Saint-Germain" is making every effort to keep forward Kylian Mbappé in the team, as reported by Defensa Central.

According to the source, the French club may offer the player a 10-year contract worth a total of one billion euros. This would mean that the forward's salary could increase to 100 million euros per year.

Earlier, it was reported that Mbappé does not want to extend his contract with PSG, which is valid until the summer of 2024. However, he is willing to fulfill his current contract until the end to receive 60 million euros in salary and an additional 90 million euros as a loyalty bonus.

Mbappé, aged 24, has been playing for PSG since 2017 when he transferred from "Monaco" for a transfer fee of 180 million euros. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Since 2017, Mbappé has also been playing for the French national team. He has played 70 matches for the French national team, scoring 40 goals, and providing 24 assists. With the French national team, Mbappé won the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and became a silver medalist in the 2022 World Cup.