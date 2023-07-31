PSG are waiting for a humiliatingly low offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe

According to RMC, the management of Paris Saint-Germain believes that Real Madrid will make a disrespectfully low offer for the transfer of their forward and French national team player, Kylian Mbappe.

The source suggests that the French club expects this offer to be made at the end of the transfer window, allowing Real Madrid to appear as if they attempted to buy the player, but PSG rejected the offer.

Previously, it was reported that Real Madrid is not looking to purchase the forward this summer and plans to sign Mbappe in the summer of 2024 when his contract with PSG expires, making him a free agent.

It is worth noting that Mbappe is willing to honor his contract until the end to receive his salary of 60 million euros and an additional loyalty bonus of 90 million euros.

The 24-year-old Mbappe has been playing for PSG since 2017 when he transferred from Monaco for a transfer fee of 180 million euros. He has played a total of 260 matches for PSG in all competitions, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Since 2017, Mbappe has represented the French national team, playing 70 matches, scoring 40 goals, and providing 24 assists. He was part of the French national team that won the World Cup in 2018 and finished as runners-up in the 2022 World Cup.