When will this end?

One of England’s oldest clubs, Sheffield Wednesday, has been mired in turbulence for several years now. The situation has become so dire that the club is under a transfer ban and only barely managed to kick off the new Championship season. But even as the campaign unfolds, the problems keep piling up.

Details: According to talkSPORT, the Owls’ players once again will not receive their wages on time. The exact length of the wage arrears has not been disclosed, but back in early August it stood at 4-5 months, which allowed players to unilaterally terminate their contracts—a right that was exercised by 16 squad members.

Team captain Barry Bannan emphasized that he spent the entire summer in talks with the club’s management, urging them to settle the players’ wages, but to no avail. After repeated failures, he stopped trying. The Football League itself has called on owner Dejphon Chansiri to either fund the club properly or sell it.

Reminder: Despite such a turbulent state, Sheffield Wednesday are only second from bottom in the Championship, sitting two points ahead of their city rivals, Sheffield United.