Premier League clubs vote in favour of new financial fair play rules

On 29 April, Premier League clubs met to change financial fair play rules that will, among other things, affect how much clubs can spend on wages, transfers and player rewards.

According to Sky News, 16 Premier League clubs voted in favour of the decision. Three, namely Manchester United, Manchester City and Aston Villa were opposed, while Chelsea abstained from the vote.

The new rules will be tied to the lowest amount that a club will earn for selling television rights. It was also previously reported that in addition to TV rights, commercial payments will affect how much clubs will be able to spend.

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City objected, as we have been informed that the new rules will cap the Citizens' transfer budget at £200 million, but will not come into effect immediately, but from the 2025/2026 season.