Premier League clubs set a unique performance record

The 23rd round of the English Premier League for the 2023/24 season concluded yesterday with the match between Brentford and Manchester City (1-3), making it truly historic.

In the 10 matches of the round, teams collectively scored 45 goals, setting a league record since the format expanded to 20 teams in the 1995/96 season.

Among all the teams in the league, only West Ham and Sheffield United failed to score over the weekend.

45 - There were 45 goals scored across this weekend's 10 Premier League games, the second highest scoring matchday in Premier League history (53 goals on MD42 in 1992-93) and the highest scoring matchday in a 20 team season (since 1995-96). Entertained. pic.twitter.com/a8OMN5W8O4 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 5, 2024

All the results of the 23rd round

Everton 2-2 Tottenham

Newcastle 4-4 Luton

Sheffield United 0-5 Aston Villa

Brighton 4-1 Crystal Palace

Burnley 2-2 Fulham

Arsenal 3-1 Liverpool

Bournemouth 1-1 Nottingham Forest

Manchester United 3-0 West Ham

Chelsea 2-4 Wolverhampton

Brentford 1-3 Manchester City

The new round of the Premier League kicks off on Saturday, February 10th, with a match between Manchester City and Everton.