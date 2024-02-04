Premier League club coach charged with insulting referees

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is facing charges after expressing dissatisfaction with the referees following his team's match against Crystal Palace (2-3).

He deemed referee Tony Harrington's performance "laughable" and accused the linesman of "complete disrespect" for eating a sandwich during the post-match meeting.

Wilder was angered by the fact that Jean-Philippe Mateta of Crystal Palace went unpunished after a collision with their new goalkeeper Ivo Grbic, who had to be substituted due to a head injury.

This is a spectacular thing for Chris Wilder to have been annoyed by pic.twitter.com/LPhJ9uEigZ — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) February 1, 2024

According to The Sun, an investigation by the football association is pending for these remarks, and charges for damaging the reputation of the game may be brought against him.

In an interview with BBC Sport, the Blades' manager stated:

"This is another ludicrous behavior from the referee. A Premier League referee, whom I've known for a long time and who is honest, told me, 'Prepare because any tough decision will go against you.' He said every 50/50 decision would go against us. In the first half, we had two yellow cards, but they weren't yellow cards. They just built up together. Their player takes out our goalkeeper, we have to change the goalkeeper, and he doesn't even get a warning, saying it was an accident. He collided, and there's no difference, accident or not. That's a yellow card. We get four yellow cards, and they get one for time-wasting. And one of his assistants was eating a sandwich at that time, which, in my opinion, was complete disrespect. I hope he enjoyed his sandwich while talking to the Premier League manager."

After yesterday's defeat to Aston Villa (0-5), Sheffield United's situation has worsened, occupying the bottom spot in the Premier League standings, trailing ten points away from the relegation zone, the same number of points they currently have.