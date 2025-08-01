RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports Sports News Football news Premier League boss assesses reducing league to 18 teams due to congested schedule

Premier League boss assesses reducing league to 18 teams due to congested schedule

A firm stance.
Football news Today, 10:35
Liam Garcia Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Getty Images

With FIFA increasing the number of international tournaments, discussions have arisen about reducing the role of domestic leagues in favor of global competitions. Premier League CEO Richard Masters weighed in on the prospect for England's top flight.

Details: Masters stated that while he supports the growth in the number of matches, it should not come at the expense of domestic competitions. Therefore, there are no plans to reduce the Premier League to 18 teams.

Quote: "I don't think we should be forced to make such a decision. I fully support the growth of the game and the exciting competitions our clubs can take part in, but not at the cost of damaging the national game.

Right now, we're beginning to restructure the domestic calendar in response to European and global expansion. We're asking players to play more matches. In elite football, there needs to be a constructive dialogue between FIFA and all stakeholders about the future. Unfortunately, that dialogue is missing," Masters said in an interview with the BBC.

Related teams and leagues
English Premier League English Premier League Table English Premier League Fixtures English Premier League Predictions
Popular news
Articles Today, 07:53 Stylish and not so much: What kits will Premier League teams wear in the 2025/2026 season?
Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert Lifestyle 28 july 2025, 05:16 Family reunited. Messi shares personal photos with wife and kids at Coldplay concert
Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round Boxing News 19 july 2025, 17:46 Legendary! Usyk knocks out Dubois in the fifth round
Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt Football news 17 july 2025, 05:20 Very touching. Yamal shares an adorable video with his brother to celebrate getting the number 10 shirt
A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca Lifestyle 11 july 2025, 08:40 A slice of paradise: Georgina Rodriguez shares holiday snaps with Ronaldo from Mallorca
Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents Articles 04 july 2025, 07:15 Jota, Reyes, Malanda, Deyna: famous and lesser-known footballers who died in car accidents
More news
Upcoming matches
All
SS Anenii Noi - : - Buducnost Podgorica 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
SS Anenii Noi
-
Buducnost Podgorica
-
05:00
NSA Sofia - : - NSI Runavik 02 aug 2025, 05:00 Women's Champions League
NSA Sofia
-
NSI Runavik
-
05:00
Flora Tallinn - : - AEK Athens 02 aug 2025, 07:00 Women's Champions League
Flora Tallinn
-
AEK Athens
-
07:00
Agram - : - Athlone Town AFC Ladies 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
Agram
-
Athlone Town AFC Ladies
-
11:00
ZFK Ljuboten - : - Pyunik 02 aug 2025, 11:00 Women's Champions League
ZFK Ljuboten
-
Pyunik
-
11:00
Kiryat Gat - : - Fomget Genclik ve Spor 02 aug 2025, 12:00 Women's Champions League
Kiryat Gat
-
Fomget Genclik ve Spor
-
12:00
Racing FC Union Luxembourg - : - SFK Riga 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Racing FC Union Luxembourg
-
SFK Riga
-
13:00
Spartak Myjava - : - Swieqi United 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Spartak Myjava
-
Swieqi United
-
13:00
Guria Lanchkhuti - : - Cliftonville 02 aug 2025, 13:00 Women's Champions League
Guria Lanchkhuti
-
Cliftonville
-
13:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 11:32 What is happening? Hakimi faces up to 15 years in prison Football news Today, 11:18 Diaz faces unexpected challenges at Bayern Football news Today, 11:04 Liverpool has no plans to sign Isak in this summer transfer window Lifestyle Today, 10:53 Showcasing his perfect abs: Vinicius shares new personal training photo Football news Today, 10:35 Premier League boss assesses reducing league to 18 teams due to congested schedule Lifestyle Today, 10:07 What a twist! Iñaki and Nico Williams suspected of fraud in luxury car purchase Football news Today, 09:58 Stellenbosch vs AmaZulu: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 3, 2025 Football news Today, 09:55 Bayern midfielder Palhinha returns to England. Medical already scheduled Lifestyle Today, 09:34 Court rejects Conor McGregor's appeal against rape conviction Football news Today, 09:25 Terrible news. Bayern Munich goalkeeper loses his son
Sport Predictions
Football Today Augsburg vs Crystal Palace prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 1, 2025 Football Today Fortuna Sittard vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 1, 2025 Football Today Schalke 04 vs Hertha prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 1, 2025 Football Today Mechelen vs Club Brugge prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – 1 August 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Paderborn vs Holstein Kiel: the start of the new 2. Bundesliga season Football 02 aug 2025 Karlsruhe vs Preussen Münster: will Karlsruhe start the new season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Darmstadt vs Bochum: who will kick off the season with a win? Football 02 aug 2025 Elversberg vs Nuremberg prediction, H2H and probable lineups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Bayern Munich vs Lyon prediction, H2H and probable line-ups — August 2, 2025 Football 02 aug 2025 Union vs Espanyol prediction, H2H and probable lineups - August 2, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores