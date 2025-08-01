Premier League boss assesses reducing league to 18 teams due to congested schedule
With FIFA increasing the number of international tournaments, discussions have arisen about reducing the role of domestic leagues in favor of global competitions. Premier League CEO Richard Masters weighed in on the prospect for England's top flight.
Details: Masters stated that while he supports the growth in the number of matches, it should not come at the expense of domestic competitions. Therefore, there are no plans to reduce the Premier League to 18 teams.
Quote: "I don't think we should be forced to make such a decision. I fully support the growth of the game and the exciting competitions our clubs can take part in, but not at the cost of damaging the national game.
Right now, we're beginning to restructure the domestic calendar in response to European and global expansion. We're asking players to play more matches. In elite football, there needs to be a constructive dialogue between FIFA and all stakeholders about the future. Unfortunately, that dialogue is missing," Masters said in an interview with the BBC.