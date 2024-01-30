Premier League. Aston Villa lose to Newcastle United at home

On Tuesday, January 30, Aston Villa hosted Newcastle United at their home ground in the 22nd round of the Premier League.

In the first half, Villa had slightly more ball possession, but Newcastle was sharper and managed to score twice. Fabian Schär secured a brace within four minutes, first scoring in the 32nd minute and then adding another goal in the 36th minute.

After the break, Alberto Moreno scored an own goal, extending Newcastle United's lead to 3-0. Ollie Watkins responded with a goal for Aston Villa in the 71st minute, bringing some intrigue back to the match, but it wasn't enough to help Aston Villa.

Premier League. 22nd Round

Aston Villa 1-3 Newcastle

Goals: 0-1 Schär (32'), 0-2 Schär (36'), 0-3 Moreno (Own goal - 52'), 1-3 Watkins (71')