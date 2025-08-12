Portland Timbers Target Matías Rojas as River Exit Nears

According to TyC Sports and ESPN, Paraguayan midfielder Matías Rojas is close to leaving River Plate to join MLS side Portland Timbers. The player is not part of Marcelo Gallardo’s plans for the second half of the season and, along with other sidelined teammates such as Matías Kranevitter, Manuel Lanzini and Federico Gattoni, has been training separately at the club’s Ezeiza facility.

Rojas arrived on a free transfer in January after a spell with Inter Miami, signing a one-year deal. He made an immediate impact with a debut goal against Platense in the Apertura, but injuries and the coach’s decisions pushed him out of the rotation. In total, he made just eight appearances, playing 148 minutes, and missed nine matches due to various physical issues.

Portland have opened talks, and with his contract expiring in December, negotiations are progressing toward an early termination. This would allow River to free up an international roster slot and cut a significant wage from the books. MLS now stands as the most concrete option for Rojas, who is reportedly open to making the move.