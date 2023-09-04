Police are investigating an alleged attack on a Manchester United legend

On Sunday, September 3, the central match of the Premier League between Arsenal and Manchester United took place. The game was played at the Emirates Stadium. According to BBS, Manchester United legend Roy Keane was attacked.

A video of Manchester United legend Roy Keane and former Manchester City defender Micah Richards arguing with a man has gone viral. The incident happened at the Emirates Hotel. Sky Sports officials said they understood an investigation was underway into an alleged attack on Roy Keane by a member of the public. The footage shows that Micah Richards acted to defuse the situation.

Roy Keane himself briefly commented on the situation, saying that it is the police's job to investigate such cases. The London police emphasized that the investigation into this incident, which they say happened during the match between Arsenal and Manchester United, is ongoing. So far, no one has been arrested, the investigation is ongoing.

Also, Arsenal commented on the situation. They said they knew about the scandal that happened during the match. The police are investigating and the club is cooperating with them.