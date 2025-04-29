Pogba not in concrete talks with D.C. United

Midfielder Paul Pogba has long since left Juventus and served his suspension, yet he still hasn't found a new club. Recent rumors suggested that the Frenchman might end up in the MLS, but things aren't so straightforward.

Details: GIVEMESPORT confirms that the midfielder was in talks with D.C. United, but those were two months ago, they weren't official, didn't progress far, and the club hasn't made a formal offer to the player, despite Pogba's acquaintance with club owner Jason Levien.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Pogba would sign a 1.5-year contract with the Washington club. In the summer of 2023, Pogba, while a Juventus player, was suspended due to doping. His suspension ended in March, but he has yet to sign with a new club.