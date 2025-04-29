Pogba not in concrete talks with D.C. United
Football news Today, 06:56Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Getty Images
Midfielder Paul Pogba has long since left Juventus and served his suspension, yet he still hasn't found a new club. Recent rumors suggested that the Frenchman might end up in the MLS, but things aren't so straightforward.
Details: GIVEMESPORT confirms that the midfielder was in talks with D.C. United, but those were two months ago, they weren't official, didn't progress far, and the club hasn't made a formal offer to the player, despite Pogba's acquaintance with club owner Jason Levien.
Reminder: It was previously reported that Pogba would sign a 1.5-year contract with the Washington club. In the summer of 2023, Pogba, while a Juventus player, was suspended due to doping. His suspension ended in March, but he has yet to sign with a new club.
Related teams and leagues
Popular news
Football news Today, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Lifestyle Yesterday, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
Football news 27 apr 2025, 16:05 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Football news 26 apr 2025, 16:37 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
Football news 25 apr 2025, 05:11 QUIZ: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams?
Arsenal - : - Paris Saint-Germain Today, 15:00 Champions LeagueArsenalParis Saint-Germain15:00
-
-
Club Atletico Platense - : - Talleres Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaClub Atletico PlatenseTalleres18:00
-
-
Newell's Old Boys - : - Huracan Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaNewell's Old BoysHuracan18:00
-
-
Stellenbosch - : - Chippa United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway PremiershipStellenboschChippa United13:30
-
-
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Richards Bay 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway PremiershipMamelodi SundownsRichards Bay13:30
-
-
Orlando Pirates - : - Sekhukhune United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway PremiershipOrlando PiratesSekhukhune United13:30
-
-
Barcelona - : - Inter 30 apr 2025, 15:00 Champions LeagueBarcelonaInter15:00
-
-
Atletico Tucuman - : - Independiente 30 apr 2025, 20:00 Liga Profesional ArgentinaAtletico TucumanIndependiente20:00
-
-
Latest News
Football news Today, 07:19 Shearer believes Arsenal should not fear PSG after triumph over Real Football news Today, 06:56 Pogba not in concrete talks with D.C. United Football news Today, 06:55 Declan Rice shares photo from Champions League semifinal preparation Football news Today, 06:31 Rüdiger to miss two months. It's not about suspension NFL News Today, 06:29 Donald Trump mocked Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl champions ceremony Football news Today, 06:24 Tottenham sets price for Porro amid Manchester City interest Basketball news Today, 06:00 Cleveland sets multiple NBA playoff records in game against Miami Lifestyle Today, 05:57 Trying a new role. Georgina Rodriguez appears before fans as a ballerina Football news Today, 05:48 Man City fans wrote a letter to Guardiola. What are they demanding? Lifestyle Today, 05:37 Tennis star Fernando Romboli stuck in an elevator due to power outage in Madrid
Sport Predictions
Football Today Enppi vs Ghazl El Mahalla: Can Enppi escape the relegation zone Basketball Today Real Madrid vs Olympiacos prediction and H2H - April 29, 2025 Basketball Today Paris Basketball vs Fenerbahçe: prediction and bet for the match on April 29, 2025 Football Today Arsenal vs PSG prediction: will both teams score? Basketball Today Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game Football Today Platense vs Talleres Cordoba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Football Today Newell's Old Boys vs Atletico Huracan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Basketball Today New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and H2H — April 30, 2025 Football 30 apr 2025 Haras El Hodood vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025