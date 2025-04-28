Pogba nears return as he negotiates with DC United
The renowned central midfielder Paul Pogba has been out for nearly two years, but he is set to make a return to football soon.
Details: According to The Athletic, MLS club DC United is in contract negotiations with Pogba.
The talks are progressing rapidly, and the parties are close to reaching an agreement.
Pogba is expected to sign a 1.5-year contract with the Washington-based club.
In the summer of 2023, Pogba, then a Juventus player, was suspended due to doping. His suspension ended in March, but he has yet to sign with a new club.
