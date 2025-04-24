MLS Clubs Eye Jamie Vardy After Leicester Farewell Amid Retirement Concerns

Jamie Vardy has officially parted ways with Leicester City, and Major League Soccer may be his next destination. According to The Sun, several MLS clubs have already shown interest in signing the 38-year-old striker, who famously led Leicester to their historic Premier League title in 2016 under Claudio Ranieri.

Vardy’s departure comes on the heels of Leicester's relegation from the top flight, ending a remarkable chapter in his career. Former Manchester United player and current Sky Sports analyst Gary Neville believes the United States would be a fitting place for Vardy to continue playing. “He's obviously lost a yard of pace, but I think there are opportunities in the U.S. where he can go, enjoy himself, and still play,” Neville said.

However, Vardy’s potential move to MLS reignites an ongoing conversation about the league’s stance on veteran signings. MLS Commissioner Don Garber has previously voiced his concerns about being labeled a retirement league. “We don't need big-name players coming here just to retire,” he warned in 2022, when asked about the potential arrival of Neymar. “If they’re not here to compete and contribute meaningfully, we don’t want them.”

For Vardy, who has scored over 130 goals in the Premier League and remains a respected figure in the game, the challenge will be proving he still has something to offer on the pitch. His legacy is secure, but his future now depends on whether he fits the profile of a league that demands both performance and professionalism.