Pogba and his lawyers will argue that the player took doping by accident

Football news Today, 11:24
Pogba and his lawyers will argue that the player took doping by accident Photo: Pogba's Instagram

French football player Paul Pogba's lawyers will try to prove that the player accidentally took a banned substance, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.

If the lawyers manage to prove it, then the Frenchman can count on a less severe disqualification, that is, less than two years.

We will remind that the Frenchman passed a positive doping test after the match of the first round of the Italian Serie A against Udinese.

In Pogba's tests, experts noticed an increased level of testosterone. Immediately after the accusations, the former player of the French national team said that the use of doping was unintentional, and the reason for its presence in the body was the intake of a food supplement prescribed by an American doctor.

However, he could avoid a positive doping test. He would not have taken the banned substances if he had read the instructions for the American drug he was taking. If Pogba is found guilty, the 30-year-old midfielder may be banned for two to four years.

In connection with the high-profile scandal, Juventus is already considering the possibility of early termination of the contract with the French football player. There was information that the player was no longer being paid.

