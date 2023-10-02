Pochettino: Chelsea boasts a remarkable ensemble

Mauricio Pochettino, the head coach of Chelsea, offered his reflections on the triumphant encounter against Fulham (2:0).

"It is imperative for us to bolster our self-assurance. The performance was highly commendable, and I am delighted for our players. Ultimately, we garnered what we merited. In any team, when injuries akin to those we have endured materialize, it may impact the outcomes. However, we endeavored not to employ this as a justification. This is an extraordinary assembly, profoundly endowed," articulated Mauricio Pochettino in an interview with the BBC.

It is worth noting that this marks merely the second victory for Chelsea in the span of seven Premier League fixtures.