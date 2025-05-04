PMGOL posts losses for the third year in a row. How much did they lose this time?

Professional Game Match Officials Limited, the body responsible for refereeing in England, has once again ended the year in the red for the third consecutive season.

Details: According to The Telegraph, PMGOL has posted losses for the third straight year. Chief Howard Webb reported expenses totaling around £1 million.

Moreover, last year’s losses, initially reported at £379,000, have now been revised to £1.8 million. The cumulative deficit over the past three years has now approached £3.4 million.

Furthermore, Howard Webb plans to inform clubs that they will need to increase their spending if they want to see refereeing standards raised to an even higher level.

