Playoff Race Heats Up as Estudiantes Host Defensa in La Plata

Estudiantes and Defensa y Justicia face off Monday at Estadio UNO Jorge Luis Hirschi in a matchup that could prove decisive in the race for the Clausura playoffs, according to TyC Sports. The hosts arrive on the back of three straight losses, while the visitors are looking to rebound from a setback against Platense.

Eduardo Domínguez’s side is still dealing with the sting of a 2-1 defeat at the Maracanã against Flamengo in the Copa Libertadores quarterfinals. Once again, Estudiantes conceded twice in the opening 15 minutes, just as they did in previous matches against Central Córdoba and River. That pattern has led directly to three consecutive losses, even though the team managed to steady itself defensively afterward. With the return leg against Flamengo looming, Domínguez knows his players must sharpen their focus from the opening whistle to avoid another costly stumble in domestic competition.

Defensa, under Mariano Soso, had built a four-match unbeaten run that briefly put them in contention for the top spot. However, a 2-1 home loss to Platense cut that momentum and left them off the pace. The Varela-based side now travels to La Plata with hopes of securing three points that could boost their standing in the annual table and bring them closer to a Copa Sudamericana berth. At present, they are five points short of that target.

Both teams are also locked in a tight battle within the Clausura. Estudiantes and Defensa sit sixth and seventh respectively, tied on 12 points. The stakes are clear: victory could propel either side into a stronger position for the round of 16, while defeat risks losing ground in an increasingly competitive field.