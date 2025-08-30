Playing it safe. Moise Kean set to extend contract with Fiorentina on improved terms

"Viola" raise the release clause in the Italy striker's deal

Fiorentina have prepared a new contract for Italy national team striker Moise Kean. One of the key players for the Viola is ready to sign a new deal with the club on improved terms. This was reported by Nicolò Schira.

Interestingly, just last summer the two sides had already agreed to a contract running until June 2029. The deal included a release clause of €52 million, and recently rumors have intensified about a potential exit for the forward.

It’s clear that Fiorentina have offered the new contract to set more favorable terms and raise the buyout clause to €60 million. Apparently, this season will be the striker’s last in the Florence club’s colors.