They played golf and chess. Hazard met with a ball boy he hit 11 years ago

Football news Today, 16:50
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Steven Perez
January 23, 2013, during a Carabao Cup match between Swansea and Chelsea, footballer Eden Hazard kicked a ball boy.

The name of that ball boy is Charlie Morgan. In 2015, he and a school friend founded the premium vodka brand "Au Vodka" – this niche in the UK market was almost empty. Its main feature was a golden bottle. The vodka was promoted by big names such as Floyd Mayweather and Ronaldinho. The Times placed Morgan and his friend 24th in their "young rich" ranking, estimating their wealth at £40 million each.

So, Eden Hazard, who kicked the young man back then, met with him and spent some time together. They played chess, golf, and took some photos. Hazard also joined the advertising campaign for Charlie Morgan's products.

"Pleasant thing in retirement is meeting old friends. You've come a long way in 11 years, my friend," wrote the former Chelsea player.

It is worth recalling that Hazard announced the end of his career on October 10, 2023. The Belgian won Ligue 1 and the French Cup with Lille, became a two-time English champion with Chelsea, won the UEFA Europa League twice, and claimed the English FA Cup and Carabao Cup. With Real Madrid, Hazard won La Liga twice and the country's Super Cup, as well as the UEFA Champions League, Copa del Rey, and UEFA Super Cup once. Throughout his career, the winger played 622 matches for various clubs, scoring 167 goals and providing 157 assists.

