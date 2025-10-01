RU RU ES ES FR FR
Pirates coach Ouaddou reacts to Mabasa milestone

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou salutes his striker
Football news Today, 03:22
Alche Greeff/ BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has given insight into Tshegofatso Mabasa's 50th goal milestone.

The 29-year-old striker scored in Tuesday night's 2-0 win over TS Galaxy, taking his tally to 50 and just eight goals behind the club's record scorer Bennedict Vilakazi on 58.

"At the beginning of the season, he was not playing, but you can see that he has 100% involvement in training,” Ouaddou said told journalists after the game.

“He’s very professional, all the time he’s advising his teammates, getting close to them, and he has a clean heart. If I can go a little bit deep, I can tell you that one time I wanted to bring him on the pitch, and he told me to bring in Masindi [Nemtajela]," the French-Moroccan coach added.

Coming up next for Orlando Pirates is a home Carling Knockout last 16 game against Siwelele FC at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday at 15:00.

