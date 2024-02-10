Pioli may transition from Milan to another Italian club

The head coach of AC Milan, Stefano Pioli, is likely to depart from Milan at the conclusion of this season. The Rossoneri are already seeking a replacement for the Italian specialist, while Pioli himself may continue his career in Serie A. According to Calciomercato, Pioli could be replaced by Walter Mazzarri at Napoli.

According to the source, Milan is considering several candidates, including Antonio Conte, Graham Potter, and Julen Lopetegui. It is noted that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is considering the option of inviting Pioli as head coach, highly valuing his tactical flexibility and achievements at Milan.

Currently, Milan occupies the third position in Serie A, while Napoli is in seventh place, trailing by 14 points. The encounter between the teams will take place on Sunday, February 11th, at San Siro, as part of the 24th round, with kickoff scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time.