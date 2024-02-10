RU RU NG NG
Search
Search results
Main News Football news Pioli may transition from Milan to another Italian club

Pioli may transition from Milan to another Italian club

Football news Today, 10:31
Oliver White Dailysports's expert Oliver White
Pioli may transition from Milan to another Italian club Photo: footballhd.ru/ Author unknown

The head coach of AC Milan, Stefano Pioli, is likely to depart from Milan at the conclusion of this season. The Rossoneri are already seeking a replacement for the Italian specialist, while Pioli himself may continue his career in Serie A. According to Calciomercato, Pioli could be replaced by Walter Mazzarri at Napoli.

According to the source, Milan is considering several candidates, including Antonio Conte, Graham Potter, and Julen Lopetegui. It is noted that Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is considering the option of inviting Pioli as head coach, highly valuing his tactical flexibility and achievements at Milan.

Currently, Milan occupies the third position in Serie A, while Napoli is in seventh place, trailing by 14 points. The encounter between the teams will take place on Sunday, February 11th, at San Siro, as part of the 24th round, with kickoff scheduled for 20:45 Central European Time.

Related teams and leagues
AC Milan Serie A Italy
Popular news
'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup Football news Today, 13:20 'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup
Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions Football news Yesterday, 16:16 Barcelona is obligated to pay a substantial fine for tax infractions
French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships Biathlon News Yesterday, 13:36 French Mastery. Women's Relay Results at the Biathlon World Championships
In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi Football news Yesterday, 12:40 In China, there are plans to cancel Argentina's friendly matches. The reason lies with Messi
Top-3 highest paid Asian player in 2023 Golf News Yesterday, 12:00 Top-3 highest paid Asian player in 2023
Top-5 highest paid African player in 2023 Football news Yesterday, 10:31 Top-5 highest paid African player in 2023
More news
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:43 Another injury. Manchester United has lost a defender who had only recently recovered Basketball news Today, 13:29 The NBA regular season of 2023-2024: schedule, results and standings Football news Today, 13:20 'Worst final ever'. Fans furious at Qatar's victory at the 2023 Asian Cup Football news Today, 12:57 The Liverpool defender has set a historic record in the Premier League Biathlon News Today, 12:57 Legreid secured victory in the final stretch! Results of the men's sprint at the World Championships Football news Today, 12:20 The return timeline of Real Madrid's key defender following the injury has been revealed Football news Today, 12:17 No surprises occurred. Qatar defeated Jordan in the Asian Cup final, thanks to three penalties Football news Today, 11:58 Liverpool are first again. Merseysiders beat Burnley in a spectacular match Tennis news Today, 11:46 Rybakina vs Kasatkina. The finalists of the WTA 500 tournament in Abu Dhabi have been determined Football news Today, 11:40 Fans disrupt matches in Germany. What is known about the reasons?
Sport Predictions
Football Today Las Palmas vs Valencia prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today PSG vs Lille prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 Football Today South Africa vs DR Congo prediction and betting tips on February 10, 2024 MMA Today Dan Ige vs Andre Fili prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Hockey Today Ottawa Senators vs Toronto Maple Leafs prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 MMA Today Jack Hermansson vs Joseph Pyfer prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Basketball Today Melbourne United vs New Zealand Breakers prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Basketball Today Sydney Kings vs Illawarra Hawks prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Western Sydney Wanderers vs Newcastle prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024 Football 11 feb 2024 Coventry vs Millwall prediction and betting tips on February 11, 2024