Piojo Herrera Keeps Door Open for Celso Borges’ Return to Costa Rica

Costa Rica head coach Miguel “Piojo” Herrera is not ruling out a potential return for Celso Borges as the team heads toward the 2026 World Cup, he told Teletica Deportes Radio. The Mexican manager said he is closely monitoring the veteran midfielder’s performances and emphasized that the national team remains open to players who meet the competitive standards required for the qualifying campaign.



Herrera clarified that he would only approach Borges if he is seriously considering him for a call-up, aiming to avoid creating false expectations. “When I reach out to a player, it’s because I already have him in mind for the squad. Until then, I’ll keep watching him,” he said.



Borges, a former captain and key figure for Costa Rica, has not been called up during this cycle but continues to play in the domestic league. His possible return will depend on his form and the team’s tactical needs as Costa Rica works to secure its spot in the World Cup.