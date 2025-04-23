Phuti Mohafe discloses concerns as the 2024-2025 season draws to a close

Polokwane City FC coach Phuti Mohafe has revealed several concerns as the season draws to a close. The team has endured a very difficult second half of the season after a good first 15 games.

The official statistics show that the team has won just once in the last six games, while the team managed to win on eight occasions in the first part of the season. To add insult to injury, they have only managed to score 18 goals so far.

The coach explained that his players' poor finishing was a major factor in the decline.

What's worrying the Polokwane City FC coach.

The goal-scoring woes have been a major detriment to the team this season, especially in the second half of the season. The coach said: "It’s a worrying factor. Sometimes I wish that you could come into our [training] sessions and see what we are doing in terms of finishing, going into the opposition half and creating those chances and scoring, But coming to the match is a different story. I really don’t know what is happening with our finishing, but we will continue working on that."

Talking about the other factors that affected the team and caused it to reach such a bad state, the coach said: It worries us, but at this moment in time, we should be more worried about getting positive results than worried about sliding down, “If you can get one win, then maybe things will change for the better. But I think with the attitude of the guys, we just need to work on it and see what happens in the next matches.