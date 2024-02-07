RU RU NG NG
PHOTO: The legendary Tyson met with Holyfield, the man whose ear he famously bit off

Boxing News Today, 15:28
Leo Peterson Dailysports's expert Leo Peterson
PHOTO: George Tiedemann

Legendary American boxer Mike Tyson met with former opponent Evander Holyfield in the ring.

Tyson shared a corresponding photo on his social media.

"We've come a long way since the bite fight," Tyson wrote in the caption of the photo.

"I love you, Mike," Holyfield replied.

At one time, Tyson and Holyfield fought twice, with Evander winning both times. In the first bout, he defeated Mike by technical knockout, and in the second bout, Tyson was disqualified for biting Holyfield's ears.

Holyfield once explained why Tyson bit off a piece of his ear:

"No, that won't happen again. The thing is, I understand why he bit me then. There shouldn't be such problems now. Tyson was trying to protect his image. He realized he was losing to a guy who, as he was told, had heart problems.

Tyson said to himself: If I fall, it will ruin my reputation, but if I do something crazy, then the fans, who already know I'm mean, will call me crazy.

Now Mike is a very quiet person. He has become completely different. Tyson doesn't lose his head and doesn't get upset as often as before, because now he's not trying to defend his former image," Holyfield said in an interview with Forbes.

