PHOTO. Terrible injury. Sheffield United player suffered compound fracture in Premier League match

On the 7th of October, a match in the 8th round of the Premier League took place between Fulham and Sheffield United. After the first half, the score remained 0-0.

In the 35th minute, the 35-year-old English defender, Chris Basham, was substituted. Jack Robinson took his place on the field.

Basham suffered a gruesome injury, specifically, an open fracture. Chris attempted to deliver a cross from the wing but got caught in the turf with his studs. His supporting leg couldn't bear the weight, speed, and direction of his movement.

Medical professionals refrained from taking any action on the field and safely carried him off. Setting the bone will need to be done in a controlled environment under the supervision of surgeons.

PHOTO WARNING: The news includes photos that are not suitable for viewers under 18 years of age. Viewer discretion is advised for sensitive individuals.