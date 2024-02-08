PHOTO: Milan has unveiled two versions of their fourth kit

RU RU NG NG
Football news Today, 12:28
Liam Carter Dailysports's expert Liam Carter
Milan has unveiled two versions of their fourth kit for the current season.

They were created in collaboration with Puma and the Los Angeles streetwear brand Pleasures.

One kit is designed in black, while the other is in white. The concept aims to merge the influence of Los Angeles streetwear with the gothic architecture of Milan.

The colourway's not only represent the different times of the day in Milan but also connect with the global fanbase, embracing the Rossonero way of life wherever they are.

For the first time in the club's history, two different versions of the fourth kit will be used in matches. In the home game against Napoli on February 11, players will wear black shirts, while the goalkeeper will wear white, creating a striking contrast on the field. In the away match against Monza on February 18, players will wear white, with the goalkeeper donning black.

