Main News Football news PHOTO. Many Palestinian flags were flown at Celtic's Champions League match

Football news Yesterday, 01:13
During the match of the 3rd round of the group stage of the Champions League between Scottish “Celtic” and Spanish “Atletico”, Palestinian flags were noticed in the stands.

The Group E meeting took place on October 25 at Celtic Park in Glasgow, Scotland.

It is reasonable to mention that this is not the first time that fans of the Scottish team have expressed support for the people of Palestine. This time there were even more flags of this country in the stands.

According to local media, most of the symbols of Palestine were in the fan sector, where the main Celtic group, the Green Brigade, is located. There, fans depicted the Palestinian flag using colorful raincoats.

A team of referees led by Felix Zwayer from Germany worked at the match. The meeting ended with a score of 2:2.

After three rounds of the group stage of the Champions League, Scottish Celtic have only one point, and they are in last place in the standings. Atlético, meanwhile, has five points and is in second place in Group E.

The leader of the quartet is the Dutch champion Feyenoord, which has six points.

