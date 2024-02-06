Philadelphia star undergoes meniscus surgery. There is hope for a return to the playoffs

The NBA Philadelphia team's star, Joel Embiid, underwent meniscal surgery, as reported by NBA Buzz.

It is reported that on Tuesday, February 6th, he underwent surgery on his left meniscus. Approximately four weeks from now, the basketball player will undergo a reevaluation. There is hope that Embiid will be able to return for the NBA playoffs of 2024.

It is reasonable to mention that Embiid injured his left knee in a match against the Golden State. It's worth noting that in 2021, he had issues with the meniscus of his right knee, and in the 2016/17 season, he underwent surgery on his left meniscus.

Thus, the league's MVP cannot contend for individual accolades this season, since he won't be able to play at least 65 games. This season, he has only played 34 games, averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists.

Insider Shams Charania reports that Philadelphia hopes Embiid can indeed return this season. At most, he will miss one or two months.