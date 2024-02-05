Philadelphia basketball player could miss extended time with meniscus injury

Philadelphia's player Joel Embiid is anticipating a procedure aimed at treating a meniscus injury, as reported by ESPN.

Sources indicate that the basketball player will be sidelined for an extended period, although the team has stated that he could potentially make a comeback later in the season. Embiid sustained a knee injury during a game against the Golden State Warriors. It's worth noting that in 2021, he faced issues with the meniscus in his right knee, and in the 2016/17 season, he underwent surgery on the left meniscus.

Consequently, the league's MVP will be ineligible for individual awards at the end of this season, as he won't have played a minimum of 65 games. In the current season, he has participated in only 34 games, averaging 35.3 points, 11.3 rebounds, and 5.7 assists.

Insider Shams Charania reports that there is hope in Philadelphia that Embiid might indeed return later in the season. At most, he is expected to miss one or two months.