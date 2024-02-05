Phil Foden's hat-trick helped City secure another victory in the Premier League

On Monday, February 5, as part of the 23rd round, Manchester City traveled to face Brentford. This match was the concluding fixture of the round.

In the first half, despite City having more possession, it was Brentford that took the lead. On the 21st minute, Mbeumo scored a goal. However, they couldn't maintain this advantage until the end of the half. In the third minute of added time, Phil Foden netted a goal, leveling the score.

After the break, the English midfielder continued his stellar performance. In the 53rd minute, Foden completed a brace, putting City ahead. The "Citizens" continued to dominate, and on the 70th minute, Foden secured a hat-trick. With 49 points after 22 matches, Manchester City currently holds the second position in the league table.