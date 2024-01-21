Phenomenal match from Dovbyk and Girona's confident victory over Sevilla

In the match of the 21st round of the Spanish La Liga, Girona hosted Sevilla on their home ground. The guests, before this match, were placed just above the relegation zone, while the Catalans were competing with Real for the highest positions.

The guests unexpectedly opened the scoring in the 10th minute, thanks to a precise strike from Isaac Romero. Sevilla's joy was short-lived, as it was then Dovbyk's time. The Ukrainian forward secured a hat-trick within six minutes. Firstly, Artem scored with a header, then completed a shot from the flank, and finally delivered a superb strike from outside the penalty area.

In the second half, there were fewer goals scored. The hosts played with confidence, eventually sealing the victory. A quick attack from the left flank was supported by Tsygankov, who finished off a shot from Savio with a touch. And Christian Stuani put an end to the match in the 89th minute.

Girona — Sevilla — 5:1

Goals: Dovbyk 13, 15, 19, Tsygankov 56, Stuani 89 — Romero 10.

After this match, Girona returned to the top position. The Catalans are one point ahead of Real, but they have played one more match. Artem Dovbyk, by the way, caught up with Jude Bellingham in the list of La Liga's top scorers.