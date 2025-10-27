Peter Obi Condemns NFF's 'Sickening' Corruption Over FIFA Funds

Obi says corruption in Nigerian football mirrors wider national rot and wasted opportunities for the youth

Former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has publicly condemned the recent corruption allegations against the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) by FIFA, describing the situation as “both sickening and shameful.”

Writing on his X handle, the former Anambra State Governor stated that FIFA’s revelation about the alleged mismanagement of funds—meant for stadium development and youth talent growth—is a reflection of Nigeria's deeper problems. According to Obi, this perfectly mirrors "the broader decay in how the country’s scarce natural resources are handled," suggesting that further investigations will uncover realities worse than what is currently known.

Obi tied the issue directly to the nation's struggles. “While we continue to grapple with insecurity, poverty, and the rising unemployment among our youths, the most heartbreaking reality remains the entrenched corruption that permeates every facet of our nation...”

He recalled an unfulfilled promise from his time as governor, when Awka was selected for a FIFA-standard stadium. “I recall vividly that during my time as Governor of Anambra State, I received officials from the Sports Federation who visited and informed us that Awka had been selected as one of six geographical locations for the construction of a FIFA-standard stadium to be fully-funded by FIFA... That was the last we heard of it.”

The lack of action forced his state to use its own funds for smaller stadiums and eventually to start the Awka Stadium itself. "Seeing the recent news about funds released by FIFA to Nigeria to develop talent and improve youth sports, I am deeply disappointed by such blatant squandering of opportunities," he wrote.

Obi defended his decision to speak out, stressing that critics who accuse him of "demarketing" Nigeria are the very ones who "thrive on corruption and deceit." He added, “The real demarketers of Nigeria are the incompetent leaders who have forged their way to wealth through the mismanagement and theft of public funds...”

He highlighted that the NFF has reportedly received about $25 million from FIFA and CAF since 2013 with little to show, specifically labeling the reported $1.2 million stadium in Kebbi State as a "national embarrassment" that does not reflect the funds claimed to have been spent.