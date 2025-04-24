Peru Set to Appoint World Cup Veteran as Next Head Coach

Peru’s national team may soon have a new long-term head coach, as Antena 2 reports that Alexandre Guimaraes has been identified as the chosen candidate to lead the team into the 2030 World Cup qualifiers. While Óscar Ibáñez remains in charge for the remaining four games of the 2026 qualifying campaign, the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) is reportedly preparing for a generational shift.

Peru currently sits near the bottom of the CONMEBOL standings, and while a playoff spot is still mathematically possible, FPF president Agustín Lozano is already focused on the next cycle. According to Brazil’s RTI Esporte, Lozano has personally approved Guimaraes’ appointment, attracted by his international credentials. The Brazilian-Costa Rican coach led Costa Rica in two World Cups (2002 and 2006) and also managed Panama’s national team.

Guimaraes recently parted ways with Costa Rica’s Alajuelense, making him available and contractually unencumbered—a factor that simplifies negotiations with the FPF. He is also well known in Colombian football circles after stints with América de Cali, where he won a title in 2019, and Atlético Nacional.

Interestingly, Guimaraes had already been considered for the role before Jorge Fossati took over, but with Fossati stepping down in early 2025, the FPF appears ready to revive that option.

Though no official announcement has been made, multiple sources suggest Alexandre Guimaraes will be the man to lead Peru into a new era ahead of the 2030 World Cup.