Midfielder Jack Grealish of Manchester City and the England national team has played only fourteen minutes in his team's last four matches after his family home was burgled.

During the match between the "Cityzens" and Everton, while Grealish was on the field, intruders broke into his home, robbing him of approximately £1 million and threatening his family and girlfriend, resorting to physical force. City's head coach, Pep Guardiola, acknowledged that this incident had a significant impact on the player, but hopes that he has managed to overcome the shock.

"I'm almost certain [Grealish suffered] for a few days. I hope he has forgotten about it. I would suffer too. What happened to him, his girlfriend, and his family is not easy. I think he handled it very well. He's an incredible person with his humanity, and here, with the security staff at the club and the people at his disposal, everyone tried to help him. It happened. Lately, he hasn't spoken about it, so I hope he's okay. I'm always pleased with my players. This is not a big issue; on the contrary. Right now, he is taking steps to show himself in the best light possible, that's all. We need him, we need everyone, and we need Jack," Guardiola added. "He must demand of himself to return to the form he was in, especially last season and all the time at Aston Villa. This season has not been like the last, but he is getting better. I look forward to when he returns to his best form."

Grealish's dip in form occurred even before the burglary, as he started in the lineup in only five out of the last nineteen matches for City. He had to compete with forward Jeremy Doku, and he became a victim of Guardiola restructuring his midfield to accommodate Phil Foden.